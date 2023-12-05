Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. 410,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

