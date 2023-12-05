Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

