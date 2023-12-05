Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 124.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.94. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $627,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $169,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,536 shares of company stock worth $1,714,356 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 241,384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.