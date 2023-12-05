AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

