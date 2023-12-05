Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is Bellevue Group AG’s 9th Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.72% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $170,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.36. 71,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,696. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.24. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

