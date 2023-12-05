Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Announces GBX 3.70 Dividend

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Down 0.3 %

LON:AFM opened at GBX 359 ($4.53) on Tuesday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508 ($6.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £410.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 382.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.68) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.33) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

