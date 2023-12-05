Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $298.18

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $298.18 and last traded at $296.81, with a volume of 38107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,857,000. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.