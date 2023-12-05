Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,558 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.15. 8,862,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,604,875. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

