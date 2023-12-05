Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

