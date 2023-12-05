Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,369 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

