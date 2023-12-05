Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.82.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA
Altice USA Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of ATUS opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $991.38 million, a P/E ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.25. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.57.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
