Amati AIM VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:AMAT opened at GBX 88.99 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.90. Amati AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 87.01 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.80 ($1.63).

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

