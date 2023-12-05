Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Ambarella from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $58.20 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,175 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 49.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $1,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 34.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

