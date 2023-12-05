Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Lessened by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 308,298 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.72% of Amedisys worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,014,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,775,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Shares of AMED traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.50. 142,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,538. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,336.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

