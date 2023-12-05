American Assets Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

AAT opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

