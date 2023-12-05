American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $43.48 on Friday. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $462.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $882,000. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in American National Bankshares by 31.2% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 199,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

