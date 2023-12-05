American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of American Software worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.65. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

American Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

