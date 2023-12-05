American Trust Acquires 12,555 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

American Trust increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Trust owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after buying an additional 386,363 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. 492,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

