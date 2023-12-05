American Trust Acquires 414 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Trust increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 768,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $182,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $134,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 336,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $79,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 82.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.14. The stock had a trading volume of 590,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $464.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.