American Trust Acquires 414 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Trust increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 768,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $182,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $134,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 336,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $79,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 82.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.14. The stock had a trading volume of 590,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $464.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
