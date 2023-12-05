American Trust Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

American Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. American Trust owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94,926 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,006.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

EWP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 121,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

