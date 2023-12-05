American Trust Acquires Shares of 167,379 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. American Trust owned 0.34% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 136,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

