American Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,153. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

