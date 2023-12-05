American Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $168.86. 640,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,061. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

