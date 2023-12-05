American Trust Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

American Trust lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.48. 320,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,073. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.