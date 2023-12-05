American Trust Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,261,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

