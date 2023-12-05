American Trust Has $22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.5% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Trust owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $21,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 933,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,424. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.1405 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.