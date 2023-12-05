American Trust Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Trust trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.81. 233,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.