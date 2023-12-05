American Trust Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

American Trust trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. 335,353 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.