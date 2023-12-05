American Trust Has $51.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.75. 373,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,885. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

