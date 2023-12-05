American Trust Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Trust lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $158.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473,592. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

