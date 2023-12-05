American Trust Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American Trust lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. 2,924,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,583,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

