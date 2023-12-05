American Trust Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

American Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 1,157,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

