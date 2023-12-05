American Trust Sells 58 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American Trust cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $147,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 23.6% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.3% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.81. 109,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,261. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.