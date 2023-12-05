American Trust Sells 71 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.00. 229,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average is $183.29.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.