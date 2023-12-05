American Trust Sells 71 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.00. 229,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average is $183.29.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
