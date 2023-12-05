American Trust Sells 993 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

American Trust decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 44,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $228,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 60,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.11. 377,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

