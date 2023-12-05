American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.40. 166,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $135.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

