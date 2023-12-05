American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after acquiring an additional 423,764 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.23. 182,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

