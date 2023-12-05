Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,096,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,648,000 after acquiring an additional 296,117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 626,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

