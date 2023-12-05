Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.32. 102,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,535. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

