Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMP opened at $353.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

