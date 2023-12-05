AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th.

NYSE:AME opened at $157.29 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

