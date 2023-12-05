Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.43. 166,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,686. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.16 and its 200-day moving average is $250.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

