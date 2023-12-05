AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) Increases Dividend to $1.94 Per Share

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.936 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from AMP’s previous interim dividend of $1.90.
AMP Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.14.
AMP Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMP
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.