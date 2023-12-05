AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) Increases Dividend to $1.94 Per Share

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.936 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from AMP’s previous interim dividend of $1.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.14.

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Wealth Management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; financial advice and equity investments services; and a portfolio of banking and investment products, as well as corporate superannuation products and services for workplace super and self-managed superannuation funds.

