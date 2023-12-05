Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) PT at GBX 787.60

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 787.60 ($9.95).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 598.90 ($7.56) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.41). The company has a market capitalization of £115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 548.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 621.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 616.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,944.95%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

