Analysts Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) PT at $41.57

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

RingCentral stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

