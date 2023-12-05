Analyzing CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) & Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) and Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Hammond Power Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Hammond Power Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Hammond Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Hammond Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -4.13% -2.77% -1.29% Hammond Power Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Hammond Power Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $248.73 million 0.37 -$9.45 million ($0.10) -10.40 Hammond Power Solutions N/A N/A N/A C$0.39 151.31

Hammond Power Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology. CBAK Energy Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hammond Power Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hammond Power Solutions beats CBAK Energy Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products. The company also provides buck-boost, control, distribution, drive isolation, encapsulated, furnace, multi-pulse, pad mounted, regulating, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations. It serves renewable energy, commercial infrastructure, and industrial markets. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

