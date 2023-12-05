Analyzing Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) and Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) and Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Delta Apparel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.57 billion 1.85 $54.24 million N/A N/A Delta Apparel $484.86 million 0.13 $19.74 million ($2.45) -3.70

Ermenegildo Zegna has higher revenue and earnings than Delta Apparel.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 1 0 1 0 2.00 Delta Apparel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ermenegildo Zegna and Delta Apparel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus price target of $13.97, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Delta Apparel.

Volatility & Risk

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delta Apparel has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Delta Apparel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A Delta Apparel -3.90% -5.49% -1.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Delta Apparel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Delta Apparel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna beats Delta Apparel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories. The company also distributes its products to various audience, which includes sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty and resort shops, farm and fleet stores, department stores, and mid-tier retailers, as well as through soffe.com website. In addition, it offers apparel, swimwear, board shorts, sunglasses, bags, and accessories under the Salt Life brand name; and craft beer under the Salt Life Lager brand through surf shops, specialty stores, department stores, and outdoor retailers, as well as through its saltlife.com ecommerce site. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

