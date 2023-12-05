Analyzing GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) & AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GN Store Nord A/S and AxoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00

AxoGen has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.76%. Given AxoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than GN Store Nord A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A AxoGen -15.26% -23.44% -11.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and AxoGen's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.3% of GN Store Nord A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and AxoGen's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A $4.35 3.73 AxoGen $138.58 million 2.17 -$28.95 million ($0.56) -12.46

GN Store Nord A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AxoGen beats GN Store Nord A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

