Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.89) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,714.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

