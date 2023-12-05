APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

APA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,221. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

